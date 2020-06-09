Hormozgan exports $6m of handicrafts in year

TEHRAN – Handicrafts exports from Hormozgan province reached some $6 million during the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 20), CHTN reported.

Embroideries, kilim, potteries, wicker works and woodworks were amongst the most important handicrafts of the southern province exported to Persian Gulf littoral states and Turkey, provincial tourism chief Reza Boroumand said on Tuesday.

Some four high-quality works by artisans in the province were also awarded with the National Seal of Excellence during the last year, he added.

He also noted that about 64,000 people are currently working in various fields of handicrafts, of which 98 percent are women.

Handicrafts exports from Iran reached some $146 million during the first nine months of the past Iranian calendar year, while exports amounted to $289 million in the year 1397 (March 2018-March 2019), according to data announced by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Dozens of Iranian handicrafts have gained the UNESCO Seal of Excellence during the past couple of years. Some 75 percent of Iranian handicrafts are produced by females, Masoumeh Ebtekar, the vice president for women’s and family affairs, said in April 2018.

