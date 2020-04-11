Works by Iranian artists on view in Art Dubai online catalog 

TEHRAN – Works by Iranian artists have been put on view in the online catalog of Art Dubai, a leading international art fair in the Middle East.

The exhibition takes place every March in Dubai. However, its 14th edition was postponed to March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic in the world.

The Iranian galleries Khak, Mohsen, Saradipur and Dastan’s Basement are participating in the event this year.

Dastan’s Basement is offering works by Navid Azimi Sajjadi, Mohammadreza Yazdi, Amin Montazeri, Nasser Bakhshi, Maryam Eyvazi and several other artists.

Narges Hashemi, Bita Fayyazi, Sasan Abri, Mojtaba Amini, Seroj Barseghian and Moslem Khezri are among other Iranian artists whose works have been selected to be showcased at the exhibit.

The fair drives meaningful engagement with the rich cultural heritage and contemporary art practices of the region, and extending to territories across what is known as “The Global South”, including South East Asia, the African continent, Latin America and Australasia.

The 14th edition is scheduled to be held from March 17 to 20.

Photo: An artwork by Iranian artist Seroj Barseghian.

RM/MMS/YAW

