Iran’s Mousavi linked with Jastrzebski Wegiel

TEHRAN – Iran international middle blocker Mohammad Mousavi has been linked with a move to Polish top-flight team Jastrzebski Wegiel.

The 32-year-old player, who is a member of Indykpol AZS Olsztyn, has caught the eye of Jastrzebski Wegiel, ivolleymagazine.it reported.

Mousavi made a splash since joining AZS Olsztyn and was named as the best defender of the PlusLiga season.

Ex-Iran volleyball coach Slobodan Kovac leads Jastrzebski and he has shown interest in signing his former blocker.

The Polish club also eye French player Yacine Louati, who currently plays at Serie A team Pallavolo Padova.

KS Jastrzębski Węgiel SA was founded in 1949 under the name LZS Jastrzębie. So far, the team have won a total of twelve medals in the Polish Championship (MP): one gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.

The team plays in the top level Polish league, PlusLiga continuously since 1997.