Iran to hold expo on medical, healthcare achievements

TEHRAN - Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) plans to hold an exhibition on the country’s medical and healthcare achievements in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak, IRNA reported on Sunday.

According to the IIEC Managing Director Bahman Hosseinzadeh, with a focus on the surge in production, the event will be held after the holy month of Ramadan (ends on May 23).

The mentioned exhibition is aimed to introduce laboratory equipment, medical staff uniforms, and all kinds of protection masks, while presenting new technologies in the field of disinfectant and sanitizer production developed by Iranian manufacturers during the coronavirus outbreak, the official said.

He further noted that all necessary measures will be taken to assure the safety and health of both visitors and exhibitors during the event.

Ensuring a safe distance between visitors and exhibitors, providing sanitizers and disinfection equipment such as spray tunnels in the exhibition hall’s entrance, providing alcohol spray in the booths as well as providing protection masks are among such measures.

Hosseinzadeh also underlined some of the Leader’s comments regarding the importance and necessity of the surge in production in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20), noting: “As the front line of the surge in production, exhibitions will take the first step by offering a platform for presenting the country's products and marketing for export development.”

