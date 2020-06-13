Tehran hosting anti-corona medical achievements exhibit

TEHRAN – Iran’s capital Tehran is hosting an exhibition on the country’s medical and healthcare achievements in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

As reported by the Public Relations Department of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC), the exhibition called “Surge in Production and Corona Containment Achievements” kicked off at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The event is the first physical exhibition since the outbreak of the coronavirus back in March.

As reported, 150 Iranian companies, including several knowledge-based ones, are showcasing their latest achievements and products related to the containment and prevention of the coronavirus in this four-day exhibition.

According to the Managing Director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) Bahman Hosseinzadeh, all necessary measures have been taken to assure the safety and health of both visitors and exhibitors during the event.

Ensuring a safe distance between visitors and exhibitors, providing sanitizers and disinfection equipment such as spray tunnels in the exhibition hall’s entrance, providing alcohol spray in the booths as well as providing protection masks are among such measures.

According to Hosseinzadeh, in addition to experts and scholars, commercial attachés and ambassadors of various countries have also been invited to visit the exhibition.

It is also possible for the visitors to tour this exhibition virtually, the official said.

"This exhibition can play a significant role in the development of exports and domestic markets," he added.

Focusing on the “surge in production”, which is the motto of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20), the event is aimed to introduce laboratory equipment, medical staff uniforms, and all kinds of protection masks, while presenting new technologies in the field of disinfectant and sanitizer production developed by Iranian manufacturers during the coronavirus outbreak, the official said.

