Iran’s exhibitions to be held on schedule as of July 2

TEHRAN - Managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) says all of the country’s exhibitions will be held physically and based on the schedule as of July 2, IIEC published on its website on Sunday.

Mentioning the successful launch of the “Surge in Production and Corona Containment Achievements” exhibition earlier this month, Bahman Hosseinzadeh said since Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds has been equipped with disinfection devices and equipment, all exhibitions will be held on schedule and in compliance with health protocols.

According to Hosseinzadeh, specialized exhibitions can be held in accordance with four health protocols including protocols for exhibition centers, pavilion construction, participants, and visitors.

The official noted that the mentioned exhibitions are not going to be open for public visits and only expert groups and specialists can visit in compliance with health protocols.

After the successful experience of “Surge in Production and Corona Containment Achievements” exhibition, the demand for holding specialized exhibitions has increased, the official said adding, these exhibitions will be held under health protocols and will be open only for specialists.

Underlining the important role of the exhibition industry in promoting domestic production and exports, Hosseinzadeh said: “Exhibition industry has a significant role in the development of exports and introducing new markets, so it is not possible to shut down this important sector, but all exhibitions should be held in accordance with health regulations.”

The “Surge in Production and Corona Containment Achievements” exhibition was held during June 13-16 to showcase the country’s medical and healthcare achievements in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was the first physical exhibition since the outbreak of the coronavirus back in March.

As reported, 150 Iranian companies, including several knowledge-based ones, showcased their latest achievements and products related to the containment and prevention of the coronavirus in the exhibition.

All necessary measures were taken to assure the safety and health of both visitors and exhibitors during the event.

Ensuring a safe distance between visitors and exhibitors, providing sanitizers and disinfection equipment such as spray tunnels in the exhibition hall’s entrance, providing alcohol spray in the booths as well as providing protection masks were among such measures.

