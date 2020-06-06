Govt. introduces corona support package for exhibition industry

TEHRAN - Managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) says the government has allocated a support package for compensating the damages caused by coronavirus outbreak in the country’s exhibition industry.

After several rounds of discussion and follow-ups by the Acting Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister the exhibition industry and its subsidiaries were considered among the job categories severely affected by the pandemic, Bahman Hosseinzadeh told IRNA on Saturday.

According to the official, businessmen and companies active in this area can receive support facilities in the near future.

The allocation of government support packages could help revive the businesses of 33,000 exhibitors, 450 booth builders, and more than 100 organizers.

The exhibition industry and related jobs have been shut down in Iran since late February, following the coronavirus outbreak.

Back in March, Hosseinzadeh had outlined the company’s plans and programs to materialize the motto of this Iranian calendar year (began on March 20), which is named the year of “Surge in Production” by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Stressing that exhibitions are the major places to showcase domestic products, Hosseinzadeh said, “Given it into consideration, Iran International Exhibition Company will offer facilities to the exhibitors in the current [Iranian calendar] year in line with the better introduction of domestic products to the people and traders.”

