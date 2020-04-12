Lorestan registers nearly one million overnight stays in year

TEHRAN – Iranians made about one million overnight stays in Lorestan province during the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 20), CHTN reported on Sunday.

The overnight stays have been recorded in Lorestan’s various residential centers including hotels, ecological houses, apartment hotels, guest houses, and temporary lodgments.

Soaked in history and culture, Lorestan is one of the lesser-known travel destinations in Iran, which mainly acts as a gateway to the sweltering plains below in adjoining Khuzestan province.

Most travelers just pass through on their way to the UNESCO sites of Susa, Tchogha Zanbil, and Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System. Lorestan is also a region of raw beauty that an avid nature lover could spend weeks exploring.

Lorestan was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanid dynasties.

ABU/MG