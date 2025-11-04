Virginia to host group exhibition of Iranian artists

TEHRAN – A group exhibition of three Iranian artists titled “Persian Whispers” will be held at the Aryan Gallery at Pars Place in Virginia, the U.S., from November 16 to December 14.

The visitors can experience the delicate dialogue between line, form, and color in the works presented by Mehrdad Fallah, Hamid Hadinejad, and Golnaz Shavalmanesh, three artists creating from within Iran, Mehr reported.

From black-and-white intensity to vibrant calligraphic forms and large-scale miniature-inspired figures, their works resonate with contemporary Persian imagination. The exhibition will be curated in collaboration with Mehdi Rohani.

Speaking about the details of the exhibition, Mehrdad Fallah said: “In this exhibition, I will present ten works from my “Lions” and “Roosters” series and my Quranic calligraphic pieces. This is my second exhibition in the United States; my previous one was held at Seyhoun Gallery in Washington”.

Born in Tehran, Mehrdad Fallah, 50, is a painter and calligrapher. He has a post-diploma in visual arts, which he obtained in 1996.

He uses an amalgam of tradition and modernity in his works, so that he uses new painting techniques and calligraphy. He has exhibited his works at the domestic and international levels.

According to the artist, “Persian Whisper” is a soft yet resonant voice for him, a voice that emerges from the heart of line and form and compels him to build a living bridge between tradition and the contemporary through the union of calligraphic painting, figuration, and modern color work.

“In this exhibition, alongside Hamid Hadinejad and Golnaz Shavalmanesh, each of us narrates a part of that same voice: Hadinejad through the energetic rhythm of color and texture, Shovalmanesh through a precise reinterpretation of miniature painting, and I through lines that gradually transform into figures—from lions and roosters to prayers taking shape,” he added.

“We have tried to invite the viewer into a quiet dialogue—a conversation that neither remains trapped in nostalgia nor severs itself from its roots. I hope this whisper will be heard in the silence of the gallery, and that every viewer will discover their own personal narrative of contemporary Iranian art,” Fallah noted.

SS/SAB

