$30 Billion Roadmap for Tehran–Ankara Ties

TEHRAN – Targeting $30 billion in Iran–Turkey trade relations, Tehran and Ankara have pledged to turn their historic and cultural ties into a stronger economic partnership, as President Masoud Pezeshkian and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for deeper cooperation in trade, transit, and regional security.

Iranian President met with Turkish Foreign Minister in Tehran on Sunday evening.

Focusing on Iran–Turkey relations, Pezeshkian called on the foreign ministers and expert teams to intensify efforts to design new avenues of cooperation, ease bureaucratic constraints, and develop practical proposals to swiftly resolve outstanding issues.

“We are brothers,” he emphasized. “We must expand our relations. Borders that permit the movement of trade, knowledge, and culture will never allow terrorism and weapons to pass.”

The two sides also underscored enhanced unity and coordinated action among Muslim-majority nations would prevent external powers from manufacturing crises in the Islamic world.

Drawing attention to the centuries-old historical, cultural, and civilizational bonds between Iran and Turkey, Pezeshkian described bilateral relations as “deep-rooted and authentic,” with significant potential for expansion. He argued that if Islamic countries act through a shared will grounded in solidarity, convergence, and the exchange of experience, “no power will be able to create problems for the Muslim nations.”

Pezeshkian said many regional crises are the product of interventionist actors who sow division to advance their own agendas and block the development of Islamic societies. To counter these pressures, he urged Islamic governments to adopt proactive, strategic, and coordinated cooperation.

Highlighting Europe’s post-conflict integration as a model, he noted that despite centuries of war, European states successfully reduced borders, established joint political and financial institutions, and interconnected their trade and transportation systems. The Islamic world, possessing “far deeper cultural and civilizational commonalities,” can achieve similar progress—if it chooses cooperation over division. Expanded economic, scientific, and cultural connectivity, he said, could lay the foundation for collective growth in the Muslim world.

Foreign Minister Fidan conveyed warm greetings and a special message from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressing Ankara’s readiness to deepen cooperation across economic, trade, and regional issues.

Praising Pezeshkian’s sincerity and commitment to the Islamic world, Fidan said Turkey fully shares Iran’s concerns. Internal divisions, he argued, have cost Muslim nations valuable time, and “the spirit of the era has reached a point where collective cooperation is no longer optional, but an unavoidable necessity.” He urged Islamic countries—including Iran and Turkey—to elevate their engagement through joint, equal, and coordinated action, asserting that Muslim nations must “remove the heavy stones of division” blocking the advancement of the Islamic Ummah.

Commenting on Iran’s trajectory since the 1979 Revolution, Fidan described Iran’s progress as possessing remarkable dynamism, “like an arrow released from a bow.” He also highlighted several joint economic, trade, and transportation projects currently underway, noting that President Erdogan is personally monitoring their progress.

Nuclear issue, Gaza crisis, and border cooperation top agenda in Araghchi–Fidan Talks

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Fidan held extensive talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi. At their joint press conference, Fidan said this was his fourth visit to Iran as Turkey’s foreign minister and expressed gratitude for Tehran’s hospitality.

He described the talks as productive and wide-ranging, covering bilateral issues, regional crises, and international developments. Key points included:

Fidan emphasized that issues related to Iran’s nuclear program must be resolved within the framework of international law and through dialogue and consultation.

He reiterated Turkey’s opposition to the “unjust sanctions” imposed on Iran and said Ankara would do everything within its capacity to support a diplomatic resolution.

He announced Turkey’s readiness to expand border crossings with Iran and said the two sides held detailed discussions on transportation and border management.

Fidan also referred to the forthcoming opening of Iran’s consulate in the Turkish city of Van, stating that he would personally attend the inauguration if Araghchi travels for the ceremony.

The ministers also discussed cooperation in gas and electricity, with Fidan noting that the next session of the Iran–Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council is expected to convene in Tehran soon, with the participation of both countries’ presidents.

The Turkish minister stressed that Israeli aggressions have heightened concerns across the region and said the international community must fulfill its responsibilities.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the Russia–Ukraine conflict, with Fidan stating that Turkey remains in contact with all relevant parties and supports initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis.

Also in their official meeting earlier Sunday, Araghchi and Fidan expressed satisfaction with the strong, longstanding ties between the two countries and reaffirmed the commitment of both nations’ leaders to expand cooperation in all fields.

Both sides also reviewed the dire situation in Gaza and the West Bank, stressing the necessity of stopping the genocide of Palestinians and holding the occupying regime accountable. They further discussed developments in Syria and Lebanon, condemning ongoing Israeli military actions and urging urgent international steps to halt violations of international law.

Additionally, the ministers consulted on multilateral cooperation in international organizations, Iran’s nuclear issue, and the Ukraine conflict.

Turkish Foreign Minister also met with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a range of key regional security issues. Their discussions focused on the latest developments in Syria and Gaza, as well as the destabilizing role of the Zionist regime in recent regional events.

Both parties emphasized the importance of close coordination between Tehran and Ankara in managing and de-escalating regional crises.

Earlier in the afternoon, Foreign Minister Fidan met with Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament. The two discussed bilateral cooperation, regional challenges, and the need for coordinated efforts between legislative bodies of the two countries to support government-level agreements.