Only solution to Palestine crisis is ending Israel’s ‘organized occupation’: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated that “the only viable and principled solution to the Palestine issue” is to end the organized occupation of historic Palestinian lands, facilitate the return of refugees, and allow Palestinians to exercise their right to self-determination.

In a message to world governments marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Pezeshkian said November 29 represents global recognition of the “courage, resilience, and pursuit of justice” shown by Palestinians over decades of struggle. He said Iran “firmly supports the Palestinian people in their efforts to achieve their aspirations.”

The president said the day serves as a reminder of “eight decades of occupation” and the ongoing suffering of Palestinians, adding that recent events in Gaza have unfolded “before the eyes of the world” while governments that claim to uphold human rights “chose to look away.”

Pezeshkian argued that Palestinians continue their “legitimate struggle” for statehood after being denied their right to self-determination. He called on global governments to fulfill their moral and legal responsibilities to defend Palestinian rights.

He also criticized international organizations for their failure to confront Israel, calling the situation “the greatest threat to peace and security”. He urged states to take “serious and effective measures” to halt aggression against Palestinians.

Reaffirming Iran’s longstanding support for the Palestinian cause, Pezeshkian praised the “steadfast and legitimate resistance” of Palestinian youth and urged the international community to confront actions by Israel that violate international law and numerous UN resolutions.

The president highlighted Iran’s proposal registered at the United Nations, which calls for the return of refugees and a referendum among “the original residents of Palestine — Muslims, Christians, and Jews — based on democratic principles and international law.” He described the plan as a viable alternative to “failed past initiatives.”

The proposal, he said, seeks to resolve the Palestinian issue through legal principles and the exercise of both the right to self-determination and the right of return for all Palestinian refugees.

Concluding his message, Pezeshkian expressed solidarity with Palestinians, saluted their “courageous resistance,” and prayed for “their victory and the liberation of Palestine.”

Marking the same occasion, Iran’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement reaffirming Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described Palestine as “the deepest wound in human conscience” and “the most universal cause for justice and solidarity.”

Baqaei condemned decades of Israeli policies that have displaced millions of Palestinians and caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands, including during the ongoing war in Gaza. The conflict, which escalated sharply in October 2023, has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and left much of the territory in ruins, according to local authorities in Gaza.

He accused Israel of repeatedly violating a ceasefire agreement reached in early October with Hamas and said such actions were viewed by observers as a continuation of a “genocidal pattern.”

Baqaei also criticized the United States and its allies for shielding Israel from accountability, arguing that this impunity has contributed to ongoing violence.

He urged the international community to move beyond statements of concern and instead act on its legal and moral obligations by supporting what Iran views as the Palestinian people’s legitimate resistance to occupation and their right to self-determination.

Events marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People were held worldwide, including demonstrations, awareness campaigns, and renewed calls for concrete steps to end the Israeli occupation and ongoing hostilities.