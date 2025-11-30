Tehran at crossroads of failed mediation

TEHRAN - Shargh analyzed the escalating conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan and Iran’s potential role as mediator.

The paper argued that coinciding with Ali Larijani’s visit to Pakistan last Monday, Islamabad resumed airstrikes against Afghanistan following the collapse of the second round of talks; an event signaling that the Pakistan–Taliban crisis is on the verge of turning into full-scale war. The outbreak of an official confrontation between Pakistan and the Taliban could quickly push the crisis toward Iran’s eastern borders. In such circumstances, mere telephone contacts by the Foreign Ministry with regional officials are insufficient—especially since Turkey and Qatar have also failed in their mediation efforts, leaving eyes now fixed on Tehran. Mounting evidence of Washington’s indirect involvement strengthens the analysis that a shift in Afghanistan’s balance may be occurring with a U.S. green light. In that case, Iran’s absence from active engagement could eliminate Tehran from the security equations of the East. Continued passivity would not only diminish Iran’s influence in the Afghan file but also heighten the possibility of extra-regional intervention, bolster the roles of Pakistan and Doha, and intensify border insecurity.

Donya-e-Eqtesad: A cautious look at the Paris trip

Donya-e-Eqtesad reflected on the significance of Foreign Minister Araghchi’s recent trip to France. Citing senior international affairs researcher Rahman Ghahremanpour, the paper noted that what makes Araghchi’s visit important is the role France has played in Iran’s nuclear dossier over the past two decades. France often sought to play the role of “good cop” in relations with Iran. Yet, this trip should be viewed with caution. The reason is that, for now, no significant developments have emerged from Washington. Moreover, as long as the U.S. insists on its position and fails to meet Iran’s minimum demand—recognition of enrichment—Tehran has no intention of retreating. Iran is waiting for the U.S. to take the first step and create the conditions for more constructive talks. Until that happens, Tehran perceives Washington’s approach not as negotiation but as a demand for surrender—something Iran cannot accept. The question now is whether France’s diplomatic initiative will be pursued by Europe in the coming weeks, or whether it will be confined to bilateral issues such as prisoner releases.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Is Europe the key link between Iran and Washington?

Arman-e-Emrooz argues that Europe is prepared to immediately assume the role of an active mediator between Tehran and Washington if Iran takes confidence building measures over its nuclear program. It said Germany’s permanent representative to the United Nations stressed in significant remarks that Berlin continues to welcome negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, and views activation of the snapback mechanism not as the end of diplomacy but as a serious warning for Tehran to return to its commitments. Europeans have now realized that without their active involvement, either Tehran will turn elsewhere or the region will be pushed to the brink of full-scale military confrontation. The German envoy’s statement should be seen as a calculated message to Tehran: on the one hand, demonstrating Europe’s firm resolve to use all legal instruments if Iran persists on its current course; on the other, keeping open the door for a return to diplomacy. If Iran is willing to pay the political cost of shifting its stance and take confidence-building steps, Europe is not only prepared to halt the snapback process but can quickly assume the role of active mediator between Tehran and Washington. Thus, contrary to the bleak atmosphere of recent months, Europe has now become a player wielding both the stick of the snapback mechanism and the carrot of negotiation, determined to use this combination to prevent a nuclear disaster in the Middle East.

Iran: Tehran–Ankara cooperation model in a regional transition

The Iran newspaper, in an article on Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s visit to Tehran, wrote: Trip by Hakan Fidan within the framework of consultations on bilateral cooperation and regional dossiers, once again underscores the importance of relations between the two neighbors in the regional structure. The developments in West Asia, heightened activity, and shifting equations in the post–October 7 environment have accelerated the transformation of the regional order, compelling key actors to adopt long-term strategic roadmaps to secure their place in the emerging order. Among these actors, Iran and Turkey stand out as pivotal players whose competition–cooperation dynamic, shaped by geopolitical capacities and central geography, gains importance under the management of conflicting interests and reinforcement of commonalities. The secessionist schemes of the Zionist regime threaten not only Syria but also cast the shadow of territorial fragmentation over Iraq, Iran, and Turkey. Israeli pressure on Turkey in Syria could, paradoxically, create an opportunity. If Tehran demonstrates the will and initiative to seize it, the groundwork could be laid for Iran’s effective presence in Syrian developments—even in the absence of formal relations with Damascus.