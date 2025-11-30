Mass rallies mark International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

People marched across Europe and beyond at the weekend, denouncing Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and demanding urgent global action to stop its crimes against the Palestinian people. The demonstrations coincided with the United Nations’ International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, as the death toll from Israel’s assault on Gaza surpassed 70,000 lives.

In Paris, an estimated 50,000 demonstrators filled the capital’s boulevards, chanting “Gaza, Gaza, Paris is with you” and “From Paris to Gaza, resistance!” Palestinian flags waved high as crowds denounced what they called “Israeli genocide.” Protesters told Al Jazeera that justice and accountability remain distant, even as the people of conscience across the world recognize the brutality of Israel’s war.

In London, organizers reported up to 100,000 participants demanding accountability for Israel’s crimes and calling for protection of Palestinians still trapped under siege despite a supposed ceasefire. The march echoed with chants of liberation and solidarity, underscoring Britain’s growing grassroots pressure for justice.

In Rome, mass demonstrations and union-led strikes once again mobilized against Israel’s war. UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and climate activist Greta Thunberg joined the rally, amplifying calls for an end to Israel’s impunity. Albanese declared on X that Israel is “committing genocide against the Palestinians” not only in Gaza but also in the occupied West Bank, stressing that ethnic cleansing must be stopped.

Turkey marked the day with firm declarations of support, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan pledging continued efforts to secure a just peace where Palestinians can live in freedom and prosperity.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire, Israel continues to occupy more than half of Gaza and has carried out repeated deadly attacks in violation of the agreement. Since the truce took effect on October 10, at least 500 Israeli breaches have been documented, killing nearly 350 Palestinians.