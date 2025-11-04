Sepahan, Ahal settle for draw: 2025/26 ACL Two

TEHRAN - Iran’s Sepahan and Ahal FC of Turkmenistan played to an entertaining 2-2 stalemate in their AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 Group C tie on Tuesday.

The draw sees Sepahan move within two points of group leaders Al Hussein of Jordan with the two to meet next on Nov. 25.

Arash Rezavand gave the lead the hosts just nine minutes into the match.

Against the run of play, Ahal found the equalizer in the 27th minute when Alibek Abdurahmanov intercepted a poor cross-field pass and drove towards forward before playing the ball to Suleyman Mirzoyev for an easy tap-in.

Bagtyyar Gurgenov put the visiting team a lead in the 62nd minute but his goal was cancelled out by Mohammad Askari in the seventh minute of added time.