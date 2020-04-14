700 craft businesses created in Kerman

TEHRAN – Some 700 job opportunities in the field of handicrafts were created in southeastern Kerman province over the past Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 20).

Most of the businesses were created in deprived areas of the province, said provincial tourism chief Kazem Hosseinzadeh, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

Baloch embroidery, hand-woven klim carpets, wicker works, pateh, and precious and semi-precious gemstones are among handicrafts being produced in Kerman province.

ABU/MG

