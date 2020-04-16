Coronavirus in Iran: daily death toll falls to 92

TEHRAN- Death toll from coronavirus in Iran fell to 92 on Thursday from 97 a day earlier.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,606 new patients have been identified, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday, ISNA reported.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in the country has reached 77,995, of whom 52 229 have recovered.

Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

The government has allocated 1,000 trillion rails (about $24 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to help lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy.

MG