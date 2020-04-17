Indian wheat for Afghanistan arrives in Iran’s Chabahar port

TEHRAN - A 75,000-metric-ton consignment of Indian wheat heading for Afghanistan has arrived at Iran’s southeastern port of Chabahar to be delivered to the destination country through land borders.

According to the Director-General of Ports and Maritime Department of Sistan-Baluchestan Province Behrouz Aqaei, the Indian government has sent the mentioned cargo aiming to support its trade partner during the coronavirus pandemic, the portal of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) published.

The consignment is comprised of 203 20-metric-feet containers that have been shipped from Kandla Port in eastern India.

As reported, Afghanistan's Ambassador to Tehran Abdul Ghafoor Liwal, who visited Chabahar port concurrent with the arrival of the Indian shipment, voiced his country’s gratitude for both Iran and India and expressed hope that the shipment would be transferred to his country as soon as possible.

In 2016, Iran, India, and Afghanistan decided to jointly establish a trade route for land-locked Central Asian countries.

India sent its first consignment of wheat to Afghanistan through Iran’s Chabahar Port back in 2017.

Later on, in February 2019, the Afghanistan-Iran-India trade corridor for the trade between the two countries through Chabahar Port was officially inaugurated.

India which initially committed up to $500 million for the development of Chabahar Port along with associated roads and rail lines, doubled the allocated funding for the development of the port in its national budget bill for 2020.

