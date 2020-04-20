VOD platforms in Commonwealth of Independent States to offer Iran’s “Last Fiction”

TEHRAN – The platforms providing the video on demand (VOD) service in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will offer the award-winning Iranian animation “The Last Fiction” in the region.

The movie can be downloaded on the platforms from April 28, announced Hoorakhsh Studio, the producer of the film.

Aurora Trade, the distributor of “The Last Fiction” in the region, had previously canceled the Russian premiere of the film, which had been set for late March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie can currently be downloaded on the VOD platforms Filmin in Spain and Cinesquare in Macedonia, which covers Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Bosnian and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Croatia, Slovenia, Albania, Cyprus, Greece and Turkey.

The 7th Sky Entertainment in Pakitan and Hoorakhsh are jointly distributing the film in the world.

Directed by Ashkan Rahgozar, the movie recounts a story from Persian poet Ferdowsi’s epic masterpiece Shahnameh about Zahak’s treacherous rise to the throne in Jamshid in Persia. The young and naive hero Afaridoun will have to save the kingdom and its people from darkness, but he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology that reveals human nature.

The movie has been screened in numerous international events, winning over a dozen awards.

“The Last Fiction” was among the submissions for the 2020 Oscars consideration, but it failed to receive a nomination.

Photo: A scene from “The Last Fiction”.

