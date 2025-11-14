‘Baseless and irresponsible’: Tehran slams G7’s backing of pressure against Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Thursday firmly rejected the latest anti-Tehran allegations contained in a statement issued by the Group of Seven (G7), dismissing the claims as “baseless and irresponsible.”

His remarks came in response to a joint communiqué released Wednesday following the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Canada’s Niagara region.

In their statement, the G7 foreign ministers accused Iran of supplying military assistance to Russia in the Ukraine conflict and urged Tehran to comply fully with its commitments under UN Security Council resolutions and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). They also called on Iran to restore full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), including by granting access for inspections across all nuclear sites and materials.

The G7 further pressed Iran to enter direct negotiations with the United States—supported by the E3 (France, Britain, and Germany)—and insisted that all UN member states must implement the sanctions that were reimposed on Iran in September through the activation of the so-called snapback mechanism.

On September 19, the UN Security Council voted against permanently lifting pre-JCPOA sanctions on Iran. Just eight days later, the Council also rejected a resolution submitted by Russia and China—both signatories to the JCPOA alongside Iran—seeking to delay the measure. The following day, the E3 announced that all UN sanctions against Iran had officially been reimposed.

This decision effectively dismantled one of the last remaining pillars of the 2015 accord.

Baqaei condemned the G7 for endorsing the “illegal and unjustified” attempt by the United States and the E3 to misuse the JCPOA dispute-resolution process to reinstate UN Security Council sanctions that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear agreement. Such support, he said, amounts to backing an internationally unlawful measure.

He also drew attention to the “illegal acts of aggression” by Israel and the United States against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities. “For the G7 to urge Iran to cooperate with the IAEA while ignoring this joint Israeli-U.S. crime is nothing short of hypocritical and interventionist,” the spokesman said.

U.S. and Israeli airstrikes in June targeted Iranian nuclear facilities—the very sites safeguarded under the JCPOA framework. The attacks were condemned worldwide as a blatant act of aggression.

Baqaei went on to reject the G7’s Ukraine-related accusations as “repetitive and unfounded,” reiterating Iran’s long-standing position of opposing war and advocating a diplomatic solution to the conflict through dialogue and negotiation.