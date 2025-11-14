Tehran hails peaceful Iraqi elections, pledges closer ties with Baghdad

TEHRAN – Iranian officials have felicitated the Iraqi government and people on the successful holding of the November 11 parliamentary elections in the country.

In a post on his X account, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote, "Congratulations to the brotherly people and government of Iraq for successful management of peaceful parliamentary elections."

"The election was a significant step forward in consolidating the democratic process in Iraq and in safeguarding the sovereignty and security of the nation," Araghchi further said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to further strengthen its cordial relations with Iraq in all areas of mutual interest," he added in his post.

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei also hailed the increased turnout of Iraqi voters and the peaceful holding of the elections, calling these developments valuable. He further expressed hope the legislative vote would set the stage to further cement solidarity, security and progress in neighboring Iraq.

A third message came from Aliakbar Velayati, an advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who also expressed congratulations, saying a bright future awaits cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s supporting Reconstruction and Development list has scored “a major victory” in the November 11 parliamentary elections. The Independent High Electoral Commission said on Wednesday that al-Sudani’s coalition received 1.3 million votes, about 370,000 more than the next closest contender.

Iraqis voted for a new parliament on Tuesday. The Independent High Election Commission announced that a total of 12,003,143 nationals, out of 21,404,291 eligible voters, cast their ballots.

Speaking after the initial results were announced, al-Sudani said the voter turnout of 56 percent was “clear evidence of another success” that reflected the “restoration of confidence in the political system.”

The current parliament, dominated by Shia parties and blocs, began its term on January 9, 2022. The term ends on January 8, 2026. By law, Iraq must hold legislative elections at least 45 days before the end of the parliament’s term.

While al-Sudani’s list secured the highest number of votes, it is not clear whether he would once again be elected Prime Minister, according to West Asia analyst Alireza Majidi.

“The winner of the election doesn't always determine who becomes Prime Minister,” Majidi explained. “After the results are announced, the leaders of the various lists negotiate to form the largest parliamentary faction, and it's this faction that decides who will be Prime Minister, not necessarily the list that received the most votes.”

The analyst further explained the structure of the Iraqi Parliament, which has 329 seats. Nine seats are reserved for minorities, while the remaining 320 are divided among about 20 different lists: twelve Shia, four Kurdish, and four Sunni. In this situation, no single list typically holds a majority.

“If a list receives fewer than 60 seats, even if it leads in votes, it still can't form a government. Other groups can come together to create a coalition that surpasses it,” Majidi added.

The election results are widely viewed as a major victory for Iraqi Shias and the Resistance factions within the country, according to analyst Hossein Kazerooni, writing on his Telegram channel. This outcome occurred despite significant diplomatic and propaganda efforts by the United States aimed at preventing the election of individuals sympathetic to the Resistance groups—groups that form a main pillar of Iraqi security and heroically spearheaded the fight against Daesh terrorists in the 2010s.

“The results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections show an unexpectedly strong performance by factions aligned with the Resistance Axis,” Kazerooni wrote. “While al-Sudani still needs to form a coalition with other groups to establish a government, his winning list includes figures and parties that are fundamentally supportive of the Resistance.”

