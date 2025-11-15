Iranian president hails Iraq’s successful elections in phone talk With PM al-Sudani

TEHRAN – In a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Iraq on the glorious and peaceful holding of legislative elections.

The Iranian president described the vote as an invaluable achievement and source of upgrading the credibility and grandeur of the Iraqi nation.

“I hope during the term ahead, mutual relations and cooperation will continue to expand and deepen more than before in all areas,” said Pezeshkian.

The Iraqi premier, in turn, expressed his gratitude to President Pezeshkian for congratulating him on the Iraqi elections, saying the president’s phone call shows Iran’s due regard for the Iraqi nation’s prosperity and success.

Al-Sudani said the most important achievement of the legislative election was that it marked the largest voter turnout since 2015, which indicates growing trust in the Iraqi political system.

Al-Sudani’s supporting Reconstruction and Development list has scored “a major victory” in the November 11 parliamentary elections.

The Independent High Electoral Commission said on Wednesday that al-Sudani’s coalition received 1.3 million votes, about 370,000 more than the next closest contender. Iraqis voted for a new parliament on Tuesday. The Independent High Election Commission announced that a total of 12,003,143 nationals, out of 21,404,291 eligible voters, cast their ballots.

Speaking after the initial results were announced, al-Sudani said the voter turnout of 56 percent was “clear evidence of another success” that reflected the “restoration of confidence in the political system.”

Sudani was elected in 2022. The incumbent is seeking a second term and is expected to secure a sizeable bloc.

The current parliament, dominated by Shia parties and blocs, began its term on January 9, 2022. The term ends on January 8, 2026.

By law, Iraq must hold legislative elections at least 45 days before the end of the parliament’s term.

The next prime minister will be voted in by the coalition that could negotiate allies to become the biggest parliamentary bloc.