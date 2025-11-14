The importance of upcoming IAEA board meeting

TEHRAN - Shargh, in an analysis, examined the upcoming Board of Governors meeting and the uncertain path of Iran’s engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The paper states that the next session of the IAEA Board of Governors holds particular significance, as it will be the first meeting following the activation of the snapback mechanism by the European troika. These two developments, along with conflicting reactions from involved countries, have created an unprecedentedly complex atmosphere for the meeting. Beyond its legal importance, the board meeting is also politically sensitive. The IAEA’s reporting approach, the potential referral of the Iran case to the UN Security Council, and member states’ responses could all shape the way of diplomatic pressure and engagement between Iran, the IAEA, and the West. Russia and China, due to their influence, could block new sanctions or delay the sanctions committee process, while Western countries are likely to use the case as a tool for political pressure and negotiation. Contradictory interpretations among board members regarding how to handle the Iran file have made the upcoming session tense and ambiguous. In such circumstances, any report or stance taken by Grossi could directly affect Iran’s level of cooperation with the IAEA and determine the future course of this sensitive case.

Javan: US had no justification for military aggression

Javan interviewed Hesameddin Boroomand, an international affairs expert, regarding Trump’s admission that he was “very much in charge” of Israel’s 12-day attack on Iran in June that his military also joined. The analyst states: Trump admitted that the U.S. played a significant role in Israel’s attack on Iran during the 12-day war. This admission by the U.S. President is enough for the world to recognize America as the main partner of the criminal Zionist regime. Just as the crimes and genocide committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza have been supported and directed by the U.S., this confession further exposes the falsehood of Washington’s claims to diplomatic commitment. This confession, more than anything else, revealed U.S. officials’ lies about their commitment to diplomacy, and once again, it became clear that they are accustomed to deception and that even when they are in the middle of negotiations with a country, they carry out attacks and commit crimes. Trump’s explicit acknowledgment of orchestrating and preparing the Zionist regime’s assault on the Islamic Republic of Iran implies that the U.S. accepts it had no legal justification for military aggression. In this context, the notion of “legitimate self-defense” lacks legal standing, and the attack was not authorized by the UN Security Council. Given this blatant aggression, the U.S. must accept responsibility for the military strike and is obligated to provide full compensation for any material or moral damages resulting from its unlawful actions.

Farhikhtegan: A profitable corridor

Farhikhtegan, in an interview with Mehdi Seif Tabrizi, a Russia affairs expert, discussed the maritime consortium between Iran and Russia. He believes that both the arrival of the first Russian freight train in Iran and the formation of the maritime consortium are forward-moving steps in advancing the North-South Corridor. These routes are highly profitable for Iran, especially if the maritime line is activated more rapidly. The advantage of the sea route is that it faces no opposition, meaning no country like Azerbaijan is involved, which would otherwise require Iran to pay customs duties. Additionally, the cost of container transport by ship between the two countries is significantly lower than the cost incurred by rail for the same volume. If the central segment of this maritime corridor becomes operational, its benefits will far exceed rail and road lines. Therefore, this is a progressive step, fully aligned with the treaty signed with Russia. Despite ongoing developments within the government, it can be said that a step forward has been taken in implementing the maritime consortium and advancing the corridor initiative.

Hamshahri: A ridiculous project

Hamshahri, in an article, addressed the absurd act carried out by two individuals posing as military personnel in the Tehran metro. It wrote that following this ridiculous act, media outlets affiliated with the Pahlavi terrorist group began inciting unrest. Simultaneously, Gila Gamliel, the intelligence minister of the Zionist regime, notably shared an image of the two impostors in the Tehran metro, captioned “This is how it begins.” This tweet clearly signals a joint project between the Zionist regime and the Pahlavi terrorist group aimed at destabilizing Iran. Reza Pahlavi had also supported the Israeli regime’s aggression against Iran and its attacks on civilians during the 12-day war, calling it a golden opportunity to overthrow the Islamic Republic. Evidently, the goal of this ridiculous act is to lend credibility to the monarchists’ ambitions and provoke uninformed segments of society. This action now enjoys open support from the Zionist regime, ultimately serving its aim of inciting chaos and paving the way for another military assault on Iran.

