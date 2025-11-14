What’s in Tehran art galleries

Mojdeh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mehdi Sahabi and Manouchehr Safarzadeh. Entitled “Time Regained”, the exhibit will run until November 21 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Afshin Nikravesh is currently underway at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Wedding” will continue until November 25 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Paintings by Zahra Rezadoost are on display in an exhibition at Doost Gallery.

Entitled “The Sound of Silence”, the exhibit will be running until December 8 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 4, 4th St. off Eshqyar St., Khorramshahr Ave.

* Paintings by a group of artists are currently on view in an exhibition at Liam Gallery.

The exhibition named “Inflorescence” runs until November 24 at the gallery located at No. 118, Fathi Shaqaqi St. near Salmas Square.

* An exhibition of paintings by Somayyeh Dadras is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

The exhibition titled “The Birds Language” will run until November 25 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* Shamis Gallery is showcasing paintings by Marjan Khezli in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “Body Memory” will run until November 28 at the gallery located at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

* Sharif Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ghazaleh Khoshqadam.

The exhibit entitled “The Interval of Being” will be running until November 28 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

* An exhibition of paintings by a Hojat Amani is underway at E1 Gallery.

The exhibition will run until November 28 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Iraj Shafei is underway at Kavin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Blue White” will be running until November 28 at the gallery located at No.24, Pesian St. Zaferanieh Neighborhood.

* Paintings by a group of artists including Sadra Bani-Asadi, Mehdi Shiri, Niusha Tavakolian and Alborz Kazemi are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Blind Elephant” will be running until November 28 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

