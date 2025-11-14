US targets 32 entities in new round of sanctions over Iran’s missile, drone capabilities

TEHRAN – The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Wednesday announced a fresh round of sanctions targeting individuals and organizations with alleged ties to Iran.

According to official sources, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated 32 individuals and entities located across Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, China, Hong Kong, India, Germany, and Ukraine. The U.S. accuses them of operating procurement networks that support Iran’s production of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

John K. Hurley, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Intelligence, reiterated Washington’s position, claiming that “Iran continues to exploit the international financial system to procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs.” He added that, under presidential guidance, the U.S. is pursuing a “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at neutralizing what he called “the nuclear threat” from Tehran. The U.S. bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities in June. President Donald Trump has claimed that the attacks “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities

Iranian officials have consistently rejected these allegations, maintaining that the country’s missile and drone programs are strictly defensive. They also emphasize that Iran’s nuclear activities are carried out under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and are entirely for peaceful purposes.

The latest U.S. action comes as Iranian officials say the country has grown increasingly resilient to unilateral American sanctions, boosting oil revenues and expanding infrastructure investment despite economic pressure. Tehran also notes that it has developed advanced indigenous defense capabilities to respond to hostile threats.

Just last week, energy monitoring firm TankerTrackers reported that Iran’s oil exports reached an estimated 2.3 million barrels per day in October—marking the highest volume in seven years for the heavily sanctioned nation.