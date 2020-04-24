Permanent handicrafts exhibit to open in Yasuj

TEHRAN – A permanent handicrafts exhibit will be established in Yasuj, the capital of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, southwest Iran, in the near future, a provincial tourism official has said.

The marketplace aims at supporting craftspeople in the province as well as promoting their handmade products both in domestic and foreign markets, said Majid Safai, CHTN reported on Thursday.

The exhibit can also be a source of income, employment and development in this field for the province, he added.

Iran’s handicrafts exports include traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven textiles, glasswork, woodwork, metalwork, embroideries, personal ornamentations and precious and semi-precious gemstones.

Dozens of Iranian handicrafts have gained the UNESCO Seal of Excellence during the past couple of years. Some 75 percent of Iranian handicrafts are produced by females, Masoumeh Ebtekar, vice president for women’s and family affairs, said in April 2018.

