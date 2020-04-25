Shahr-e Kord plans to promote wool felt products globally 

TEHRAN – Wool felt products of Shahr-e Kord, the capital of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, are projected to be introduced to the world as the symbol of the city, provincial tourism chief has said.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department plans to promote the city’s wool felt products in both domestic and foreign markets, Mehrdad Javadi announced, CHTN reported on Saturday.

He also emphasized the need for supporting craftspeople in namad-mali field, which literally means felt beating and is a traditional craft being practiced in some Iranian cities to make a traditional rug out of woolen fabrics by rolling and pressing them.

The industrial art constitutes a majority of the province’s exports of handicrafts to the U.S. and Sweden as its main importers.

Some 500 crafters in 265 workshops are producing handmade felt products using traditional and modern methods across the southwestern province.

Experts believe that Shahr-e Kord has a potential to be a world city of felt products.

