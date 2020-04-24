TSE posts highest-ever weekly growth of index

TEHRAN- Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) experienced the highest-ever weekly growth of its main index (TEDPIX) in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), Tasnim news agency reported.

TEDPIX gained 96,160 points to 741,923 in the past week, as 37.236 billion securities worth 398.185 trillion rials (about $9.4 billion) were traded through 5.696 deals at TSE.

The first market’s index rose 71,903 points to 524,912 and the second market’s index climbed 187,984 points to 1.574 million in the previous week.

Posting a new record high, TEDPIX surpassed 700,000 points on Monday.

The index gained 18,448 points to 708,484 during the Monday trades.

The TSE’s index also registered its highest-ever jump on April 18, when it gained 23,219 points in a single day to stand at 668,981, as over 5.775 billion securities worth 61.55 trillion rials (about $1.465 billion) were traded through 830,000 deals.

Meanwhile, TSE held its largest-ever IPO on April 15, when Social Security Investment Company (SSIC, also known by its Persian acronym Shasta), Iran’s major state-owned investment company, offered eight billion shares, which account for 10 percent of its stakes, for sales at the Tehran Stock Exchange.

The past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19) witnessed a very fruitful performance for the country’s stock market.

As TSE Head Ali Sahraei has announced, the value of trades at the Tehran Stock Exchange jumped 2.6 folds, while Return on Investment (ROI) reached 180 percent in the previous year.

On February 24, TEDPIX posted a record high to surpass half a million points. It climbed 4,831 points to 503,735, when over 6.354 billion securities worth 49.299 trillion rials (about $1.1 billion) were traded at TSE.

