Munich Kammerspiele to stream “Timeloss”

TEHRAN – A recording of “Timeloss”, a production by the Mehr Theater Group from Iran, will be streamed online by the Munich Kammerspiele, a state-funded German-language theater company, on April 26.

Amir-Reza Kuhestani is the director of the troupe, which has performed the play in numerous countries, including Iran, Chile, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Italy and Taiwan.

“Timeloss” is about two former lovers sitting in a room bickering in an argument they have had so many times and began so many years ago that they know it by heart.

The last time the play starring Hassan Majuni and Mahin Sadri was performed was in February 2019 at the Tehran Independent Theater.

Photo: A poster for Mehr Theater Group’s play “Timeloss”.

