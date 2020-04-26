Former Iran basketballer Salabi passes away

TEHRAN – Abolfazl Salabi, the last surviving Iranian player from the 1948 Olympic Games, died on Sunday.

He passed away at the age of 96 in Tehran.

Salabi represented Iran in six matches at the London Olympic Games against Cuba, France, Canada, Ireland and Mexico.

He also was a member of Iran national basketball team at the 1951 Asian Games, where the Persians claimed a bronze medal.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family.