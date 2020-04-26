Venezuela seeking Iran's experience in fighting coronavirus

TEHRAN – The Venezuelan deputy health minister Maria Gabriela Castillo has said her country is seeking to use Iran's successful experiences in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Gabriela Castillo made the remarks in an online meeting with her counterpart Mohsen Asadi Lari on Sunday.

After a telephone conversation between presidents of the two countries about sharing experiences in combatting the disease, the two sides exchanged the latest information about the measures taken to counter the coronavirus outbreak.

The two countries discussed the severity of the outbreak and the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States on both.

The Iranian official, while providing explanations about the management of the disease in the form of the national headquarters for coronavirus management and related committees across the country, including strengthening and launching diagnostic laboratory networks, national Basij plan, and smart social distancing, the application, as well as the self-diagnostic system and other processes for monitoring people's health status.

Organizing the capacity of people's volunteer forces as well as supporting vulnerable or elderly people, successful activities in producing diagnostic kits and protection items, performing clinical trials for six drugs, and five other treatments, including plasma and stem cells (STCs) were among the issues Asadi Lari noted.

The Venezuelan official for her part pointed to Iran's achievements in dealing with the virus, organizing the establishment and equipping several laboratories and implementing the screening plan and setting up a virtual education system, and called for more cooperation between the two countries.

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki has said that the daily death toll and positive cases of coronavirus in Iran have dropped respectively to one third over the course of three weeks, which is a source of honor for the country amid the tough sanctions.

The Iranian health ministry on Sunday announced that the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus has reached 90,481 of whom 69,657 equaling 77 percent, have recovered.

FB/MG