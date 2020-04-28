Iran’s national museum unveils part of Samanid-era Quran manuscript

TEHRAN – The National Museum of Iran unveiled a manuscript of the 29th juz (part) of a Samanid-era (819–999 CE) holy Quran on Monday.

The 154-page illuminated manuscript is written in Kufic, which is a style of Arabic script that gained prominence early on as a preferred script for Quran transcription and architectural decoration.

The book, which is preserved in the museum, can be visited online, as the museums are on lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The museum plans to unveil some of its precious manuscripts during the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier last week, it unveiled a manuscript of Persian poet Sadi’s major work Gulistan from the Qajar era (1789–1925).

ABU/MG

