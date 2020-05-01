Iran’s national museum unveils Safavid-era prayer rug 

TEHRAN – The National Museum of Iran unveiled a priceless Safavid-era (1501–1736) prayer rug on Wednesday.

The rug was a part of the dowry of one of the daughters of Naser al-Din Shah Qajar, who ruled Iran from 1848 to 1896 when he was assassinated.

The hand-woven altar design rug is decorated with plant motifs and some verses of the Holy Quran on its sides.

The rug, which is preserved in the museum, can be visited online, as the museums are on lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The museum plans to unveil some of its precious treasures during the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier last month, it unveiled a manuscript of Persian poet Sadi’s major work Gulistan from the Qajar era (1789–1925) as well as a manuscript of the 29th juz (part) of a Samanid-era (819–999 CE) holy Quran.

