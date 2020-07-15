Historical mansion being restored into manuscript museum

TEHRAN – The second season of restoration work has been started on Birjandi Historical House in a bid to turn the centuries-old mansion to a top manuscript museum in Borujerd, Lorestan province, western Iran.

“With the completion of the project or equipping a manuscript museum in Borujerd city, this museum will be considered as one of the first manuscript museums in the country and it is estimated to be highly welcomed by visitors,” provincial tourism chief Seyyed Amin Qasemi said on Wednesday, CHTN reported.

One of the lesser-known travel destinations in Iran, Lorestan mainly acts as a gateway to the neighboring Khuzestan province which hosts UNESCO sites of Susa, Tchogha Zanbil, and Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System. Lorestan is also a region of raw beauty that an avid nature lover could spend weeks exploring.

AFM/MG