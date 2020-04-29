Bank loans to economic sectors up 26% in a year

TEHRAN- Iranian banking system has paid 9.749 quadrillion rials (over $232 billion) of facilities to domestic economic sectors in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), registering a 26-percent rise from its preceding year, IRNA reported.

According to the data provided by Central Bank of Iran (CBI), working capital loans paid to different economic sectors were above 5.261 quadrillion rials (about $125.26 billion) accounting for 54 percent of the total provided facilities in the said period.

As reported, the total working capital loans provided in the mentioned period increased by 21.8 percent compared to the figure for the preceding year 1397.

During the said period, the country’s mining and industry sectors received 2.167 quadrillion rials (about $51.59 billion) in the form of working capital loans, accounting for 41.2 percent of the total such facilities.

According to CBI, the country’s banking system offered 7.737 quadrillion rials (about $184.2 billion) facilities to domestic economic sectors in the Iranian calendar year of 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019), 26-percent more than the figure for its previous year.

Working capital loans paid to different economic sectors was above 4.319 quadrillion rials (about $102.8 billion) accounting for 55.8 percent of the total provided facilities in the said year, registering a 14-percent increase from its previous year.

