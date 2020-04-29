Late teacher Hamid Samandarian to return to theater schools 

TEHRAN – Late prominent teacher, playwright and director Hamid Samandarian will return to drama schools through the videos of the master’s educational courses recorded by his student Afsaneh Mahian.

She plans to release the videos in the near future to be used at theater schools.

“The videos of 80 interviews with Samandarian will also be released,” Mahian told the Persian service of ISNA on Tuesday.

“The master will reappear onstage once again with the videos providing an opportunity for the younger generations of directors and thespians,” she added.

Samandarian, who was a teacher of several generations of Iranian directors, thespians and dramatists who are currently among the big names in Iranian theater and cinema, died of liver cancer at the age of 81 in July 2012.

Mahian, who has the license to preserve, publish and release all Samandarian’s works, said that the collection is the most precious heritage she has inherited and that she has plans to present them in the best way possible.

“What connects us to the future generation is this precious heritage,” she added.

She said that Samandarian’s main characteristic was his being up-to-date.

“He has taught seven generations in theater from master actors like Ezzatollah Entezami and Mohamad-Ali Keshavarz to the present generation. His teachings can still be useful and influential for the next generations,” she said.



She added that she has not yet decided how she will release the videos, however, she will do it in the best way possible.

Photo: Hamid Samandarian in an undated photo.

