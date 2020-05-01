Uzbekistan lifts transit restrictions on Iranian trucks

TEHRAN- The spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced that Uzbekistan has lifted transit restrictions imposed on Iranian trucks due to the coronavirus concerns, ILNA reported.

"According to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tashkent, the transit restrictions for Iranian trucks in Uzbekistan have been lifted," Latifi said on Thursday.

According to the official, the decision was made by the Uzbekistan Crisis Committee, based on which the transportation restrictions for Iran, Afghanistan, and Italy were lifted provided that strict observance of health standards be applied.

The maximum stay for foreign trucks in Uzbekistan for transit, export and import procedures is set to be 10 days, and drivers must leave the country before the end of this period, Latifi explained.

Turkmenistan closed its borders to all countries, both neighbors and non-neighbors, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus is affecting almost all countries and territories around the world. The virus was first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Iran and Uzbekistan have historical and cultural commonalities and hold many common stances with regard to regional and international issues.

