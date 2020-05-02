SP 3rd refinery to increase quality of LPG output

TEHRAN - Director of the 3rd South Pars refinery which receives natural gas from phases 4 and 5 said the refinery is working with one of the country’s science and technology parks on a project to increase the quality of the refinery’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) product, IRNA reported.

“Implementing this project will increase the quality and value of the product [LPG], reduce the residues and environmental pollutants, and create a new way to purify LPG,” Mohammad-Shafi Moazeni said.

LPG is made up of butane, propane or a mixture of both gases. It is second-best after natural gas delivered via trunk lines in terms of efficiency and is eco-friendlier compared to diesel or fuel oil.

Pointing to the refinery’s major programs in the current Iranian year (began on March 20), which has been named the year of “surge in production” by the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the official noted that in the current year, all efforts will be made to use domestic equipment and services needed for the refinery.

“Cooperation with knowledge-based companies is underway for solving the refinery's problems and optimizing production processes,” he added.

In this regard, a project for reducing the total sulfur of the refinery’s produced LPG is being carried out with one of the country's science and technology parks, the output of which will increase the quality and value of the product, Moazeni said.

According to the official, the refinery is going to take serious measures based on the goals set for this year, to reduce emergency and planned shutdowns, optimize process conditions, and increase ethane production at the refinery, which will increase the refinery’s total production.

South Pars is the world’s largest gas field shared between Iran and Qatar in the Persian Gulf. Iran is developing the mega project in 24 phases. It reportedly provides more than two-thirds of the country's natural gas.

EF/MA