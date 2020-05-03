Leader is an ‘excellent strategist’, ‘world-renown diplomat’, says Foreign Ministry spokesman

TEHRAN — Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has praised Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a “world-renown diplomat” and an “excellent strategist”, saying the Leader has a deep understanding of the world.

Mousavi made the remarks in a TV program on Saturday evening, in response to why Ayatollah Khamenei has described himself as a revolutionary, rather than a diplomat.

“The stance of the Leader of the Revolution was very precise,” he said. “In my opinion, that’s because he is the Leader of the Revolution.”

“I believe he is one of the world’s most prominent diplomats and an extraordinary strategist, and the world acknowledges this as well,” he remarked.

Mousavi added that everyone agrees that the Leader is a person who knows the world, relations, powers, and weaknesses of countries and individuals.

He further explained that diplomats have certain considerations before speaking or writing but revolutionaries such as Ayatollah Khamenei speak their mind without any hesitation.

Back in February 2013, Ayatollah Khamenei rejected any idea of bilateral talks with the United States, saying the Iranian nation will not negotiate under pressure.

“The U.S. is pointing a gun at Iran and wants us to talk to them. The Iranian nation will not be intimidated by these actions,” he said.

“Direct talks will not solve any problems,” he concluded.

He then said, “I’m not a diplomat; I’m a revolutionary and speak frankly and directly. If anyone wants the return of U.S. dominance here, people will grab his throat.”

