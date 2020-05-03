Iran’s IIDCYA sends latest offerings to Bologna book fair

TEHRAN -- Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has sent its latest offerings to the Bologna Children’s Book Fair which goes online for the first time this year from May 4 to 7.

The institute also offers an English catalog featuring 412 book titles published over the past decades, the institute announced on Sunday.

In addition, a solo exhibition of the Iranian artist Hassan Musavi will be held online at the fair this year.

Musavi won the grand prix of the Biennial of Illustrations Bratislava (BIB) in Slovakia for his book “The Boxer” in 2019.



For the first time ever, an online exhibition of illustrations will be held, in which 38 artists will explore the relationship between early childhood and the performing arts with their illustrations.

1500 exhibitors who already registered for the fair to present their titles will make and receive offers as well as conduct video meetings.

The platform will also be made accessible to publishers and literary agents who participated as visitors in 2019 and who have already pre-registered for the 2020 edition.

Photo: A logo for the Bologna Children’s Book Fair 2020.

