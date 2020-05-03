Azerbaijani musicians join teenage Iranian vocalist for debut album  

TEHRAN – Top Azerbaijani musicians Shirzad Fataliyev and Shahriar Musaev have collaborated with young adult vocalist Parsa Khaef in his debut album.

“Two tracks on Parsa’s album will be Azerbaijani music, therefore, to get close to Azerbaijani music we have had the collaboration of the Azerbaijani musicians,” composer Mahyar Alizadeh said in a press release on Sunday.

“Balaban virtuoso Fataliyev and kamancheh player Musaev both are among the top musicians of Azerbaijan,” he added.

“These two songs are from the venerable Azerbaijani folk music and are also very popular, so I did my best in the arrangement of the pieces,” stated Alizadeh who has collaborated with renowned vocalists such as Homayun Shajarian and Alireza Qorbani.

The musical prodigy Khaef’s performance was highly acclaimed in Asre Jadid, a talent show IRIB Channel 3 broadcast in 2019.

Photo: Iranian musical prodigy Parsa Khaef in an undated photo.

MMS/YAW