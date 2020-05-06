Book on Martyr Soleimani published in Indonesia 

TEHRAN – A book recounting Commander Qassem Soleimani’s struggles against the ISIS terrorists in the region has been published in Indonesia.

The book “General Qasem Soleimani: The Love of the ISIS Passenger” (Jenderal Qasem Soleimani: Jalan Cinta Sang Penumpas ISIS) has been authored by Irman Abdurrahman, Alfian Hamzah and Musa Kazim, Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) has announced.

Quds Force chief Soleimani was martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3.

In a preface to the book, the authors wrote, “General Qasem Soleimani is a complete figure: a military strategist, charismatic and clever leader, and a traveler who always witnessed love in his life.”

“If we want to be objective and study the history of chaos in the Middle East [West Asia] diligently and thoroughly, then, what is likely to be present in our perception is precisely the humanistic, tactical and loving figure of Soleimani. He is a good friend of humanity,” they added.

Photo: Front cover of the book “General Qasem Soleimani: The Love of the ISIS Passenger” by Indonesian writers.

