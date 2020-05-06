Shares of CSPO’s 20 companies to be offered at stock exchange

TEHRAN- Shares of 20 companies affiliated to Iran’s Civil Servants Pension Organization (CSPO) will be offered at the country’s stock exchange by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021), head of the organization announced on Wednesday.

Making the remarks in a meeting of cooperatives, labor, and social welfare minister, and his directors, which was also participated by the first vice president, Akbar Eftekhari said that 24 idle companies of CSPO have been dissolved during the past three months, IRNA reported.

The Iranian government is strongly determined to carry out its privatization plan by offering the shares of some state-owned organizations in the stock market during this year.

In early March, Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand said offering the shares of state-owned companies, which are planned to be privatized, would be sped up.

The minister further highlighted that Iran’s stock market is reaching its real status, adding, “People are gradually getting acquainted with the capital market’s potential and welcoming it.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has also stressed the need for the expansion of the privatization program.

Speaking in a meeting of the government economic coordination headquarters, on April 21, Rouhani called for more government-owned companies and big enterprises to be listed on the stock market.

MA/MA