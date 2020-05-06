Iranian special envoy holds phone talk with Taliban officials

TEHRAN — Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan has held phone talks with Taliban political bureau officials over the latest developments in Afghanistan.

During the phone conversation, Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian and Taliban officials exchanged views on future developments in inter-Afghan talks and comprehensive efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan, according to Mehr.

It comes while one of the concerns of the international community is the spread of coronavirus in Afghanistan, especially in the Taliban-controlled areas.

The spread of coronavirus and widespread economic problems, as well as a shortage of foodstuffs, can lead to new and serious pains for Afghan citizens.

In previous weeks, Taherian has held separate meetings in Kabul with Afghan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah; President Ashraf Ghani; former president Hamid Karzai; leader of Afghan Jamiat-e Islami Salahuddin Rabbani; and leader of the Islamic Dawah Organization Abdul Rasul Sayyaf to discuss the latest political developments in the country, the peace process and issues of mutual interest.

MH/PA