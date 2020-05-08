Tiran-Karvan home to enigmatic stone doors

Tiran-Karvan county in central Iran is somewhat known for its enigmatic stone doors that lead to backyard of many houses.

Some of them bear special engravings such as rose-like patterns. The doors are said to date from nearly two millennia, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

Despite being fairly heavy, the doors are easily opened and closed. Actually, they are one of the most important features of Tiran’s architecture.

AFM/MG