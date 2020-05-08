Oman sends anti-COVID-19 consignment to Iran

TEHRAN – Oman has dispatched a batch of sanitary and medical items to Iran to help the neighboring country in the fight against coronavirus.

The consignment, weighing some 40 tons, is comprised of medical equipment and medicine for preventing and curing COVID-19, ISNA reported on Friday.

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran reached 104,691 on Friday, of whom 6,541 have died and 83,837 recovered so far.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,556 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, Deputy Health Minister Kianoush Jahanpour said, ISNA reported.

The Central bank of Iran has allocated at least 250 million euros to import medicine and medical equipment required to fight the coronavirus.

Richard Brennan, the Regional Emergency Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Region, has said countries in the region and all over the world should use Iran’s experience as a role model in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“Iran benefits from one of the strongest healthcare systems in the region. Iran has made notable achievements in the field of battling coronavirus,” the WHO official said in a press conference in Tehran on March 7, IRNA reported.

