‘Govt. could pave the way for more companies to join capital market’

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Saeed Zarandi says eliminating tax barriers and reforming some of the government policies will allow more productive companies to enter the capital market, IRIB reported.

According to Zarandi, the Industry Ministry has taken some measures for encouraging industrial units and companies to join the capital market since the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), but there are still some barriers in the way of these companies joining the market.

One of the concerns of such companies that makes them reluctant for entering the stock market is the assessment of their previous financial statements by the government which could mean more taxes for them, the official said.

If the country's tax policies and regulations are more flexible in this regard, and after the companies are listed on the stock exchange, the tax authority wouldn’t assess the financial statements of their previous years, more companies will be interested in entering the stock market, he added.

Zarandi finally noted that using new methods for financing the production sector is the policy of the Industry Ministry, and this necessitates a change of the view for both economic, industrial, and mining activists, as well as those in charge and those involved in the money and capital markets.

