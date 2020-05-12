Handicrafts worth over $50m exported to Iraq via Mehran border

TEHRAN – The western Iranian province of Ilam has exported more than $50 million of handicrafts to neighboring Iraq through Mehran border since last Iranian year 1398 (started March 21, 2019), CHTN reported.

“Over 50 million dollars of various products of handicrafts have been exported to Iraq via Mehran border,” Ilam province’s tourism chief Abdolmalek Shanbehzadeh said on Monday.

Embossed kilim, wooden products, traditional glassware, zilou floor coverings, ceramics, and wool felt products constituted the lion’s share of the exports, of which embossed kilim is the most sought-after, he added.

Embossed kilim was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 1988 and is one of the main handicraft products of the province, he noted.

Currently, 33 fields of handicraft are practiced in 120 workshops across the province, generating jobs for many job seekers directly or indirectly, the official said.

Iran exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the past calendar year.

Dozens of Iranian handicrafts have gained the UNESCO Seal of Excellence during the past couple of years and some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, majority of whom are women.

Iran’s handicrafts exports reached $289 million in the year 1397, showing three percent growth year on year, based on data released by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

Traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones were exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.




