Hamedan exports $35m of handicrafts in year

TEHRAN – Handicrafts exports from west-central province of Hamedan reached some $35 million during the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 19), provincial tourism chief has said.

Traditional glassware, ceramics, wooden products, sculptures, and furniture were among the province’s exports, IRNA quoted Hashem Mazaheri as saying on Sunday.

Lalejin pottery held 80 percent share of the province’s exports, he added.

Lalejin, a world pottery capital in Hamedan province, is one of the most essential centers for production of the earthenware and ceramics in the country.

Lalejin celebrated its registration as the world pottery capital in 2016, a privilege given by jurors of the UNESCO-affiliated World Crafts Council.

Iran exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the past calendar year.

Dozens of Iranian handicrafts have gained the UNESCO Seal of Excellence during the past couple of years and some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, majority of whom are women.

Iran’s handicrafts exports reached $289 million in the year 1397, showing three percent growth year on year, based on data released by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

Traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones were exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

