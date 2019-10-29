Handicrafts worth over $12m exported to Iraq via Mehran border in H1

TEHRAN – Iran exported more than $12 million of handicrafts to neighboring Iraq through Mehran border in the first half the current Iranian calendar year (Mar. 21-Sep. 22), CHTN reported.

“During the first six months of the year, handicrafts, worth more than 12 million [U.S.] dollars, have been exported to Iraq via Mehran border,” Ilam province’s tourism chief said on Monday.

Embossed kilim-carpets and wool felt products constituted the lion’s share of the exports, the official noted.

Currently, 33 fields of handicraft are practiced in 120 workshops across the province, generating jobs for many jobseekers directly or indirectly, the official said.

Handicrafts exports from the Islamic Republic reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20), showing three percent growth year on year, according to official data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

AFM/MG