Tehran province exports over $73m of handicrafts in year

TEHRAN - Handicrafts exports from Tehran province reached $73 million during the current Iranian calendar year 1398 (started March 21, 2019).

“Craftspeople of Tehran province have exported handicrafts valued at more than 73 million dollars during the year 1398,” ILNA quoted provincial tourism chief Parham Janfeshan as saying on Sunday.

Traditional glassware, mosaic, woodwork, hand-woven klim carpets and rugs, personal ornamentations, and semi-precious stones constitute majority of Tehran’s handicrafts mostly exported to Turkey, Iraq and Persian Gulf littoral states, the official said.

Handicrafts exports from the province reached $84.12 million during the previous Iranian calendar year 1397, according to official data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Iran’s handicrafts exports hit $289 million in the year 1397, showing three percent growth year on year.

AFM/MG